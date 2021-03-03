Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 677,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of JD.com worth $164,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

