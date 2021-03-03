Baker Chad R Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baker Chad R cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

