Baker Chad R Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Chad R cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.28 on Wednesday, hitting $2,038.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,958.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,722.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.