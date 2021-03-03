Baker Chad R Has $2.50 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Chad R lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 559,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 63,140 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 584,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

