Baker Chad R Sells 2,825 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Chad R reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.6% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. 149,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.