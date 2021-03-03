Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

