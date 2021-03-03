BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Trading 5.1% Higher

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.50. 135,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 86,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,266 shares of company stock worth $8,651,996. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

