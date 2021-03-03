Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.39

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 16470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

