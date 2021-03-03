Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.39

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 16470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
