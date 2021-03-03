BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.02

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 6097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

