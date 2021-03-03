Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $176.65 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $268.22 million and approximately $176.65 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $13.09 or 0.00026351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.