Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Down 11.3%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.35 and last traded at $131.32. 1,153,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 529,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

