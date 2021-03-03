Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Shares Gap Up to $202.00

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64), but opened at GBX 213 ($2.78). Bango plc (BGO.L) shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 26,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango plc (BGO.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.90 million and a P/E ratio of 57.71.

In other news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

About Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

