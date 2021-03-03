Bank of America Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

HPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 635,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

