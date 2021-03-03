Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.85.

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$107.32. 1,321,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,015. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.95. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

