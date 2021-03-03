Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,091 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Incyte worth $128,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

