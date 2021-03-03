Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,787 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Catalent worth $141,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.