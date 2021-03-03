Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of NortonLifeLock worth $125,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.