Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Euronet Worldwide worth $144,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $158.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.