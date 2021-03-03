Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.24% of Harley-Davidson worth $126,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

