Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.28% of CACI International worth $143,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.08.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $266.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

