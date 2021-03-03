Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Insulet worth $132,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

