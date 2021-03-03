Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $126.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,587,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $126,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

