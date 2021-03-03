Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $127.22 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of KeyCorp worth $127,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 54.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 506,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

