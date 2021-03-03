Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.15 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Essex Property Trust worth $130,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $303.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

