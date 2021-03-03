Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.92 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.75% of Builders FirstSource worth $130,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

