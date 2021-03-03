Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.06% of Cloudera worth $133,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cloudera by 403.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

