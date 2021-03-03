Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.50 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Twist Bioscience worth $133,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 495,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,697,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

