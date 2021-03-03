Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $143.79 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Regions Financial worth $143,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 858,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.