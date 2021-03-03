Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.72% of Livent worth $130,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

