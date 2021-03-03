Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Whirlpool worth $142,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $19,477,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $18,349,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

