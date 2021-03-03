Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,096,066 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of FirstEnergy worth $135,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

