Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,564 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Extra Space Storage worth $125,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.02. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

