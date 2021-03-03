Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,512 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $130,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

