Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,759 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Teledyne Technologies worth $127,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $374.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.64 and its 200-day moving average is $356.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

