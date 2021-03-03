Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,125 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Ulta Beauty worth $125,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 152,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $336.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $341.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

