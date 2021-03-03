Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 303,460 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of Darling Ingredients worth $134,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

DAR stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

