Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,641,369 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $135,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 714.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

