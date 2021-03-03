Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 647,831 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of PulteGroup worth $142,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

