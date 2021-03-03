Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 671,800 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of WestRock worth $132,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.