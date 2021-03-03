Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 82,775 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $127,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

