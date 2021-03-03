Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $126,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.