Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of PTC worth $135,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in PTC by 57.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PTC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PTC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PTC by 94.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

