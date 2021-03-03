BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 9726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

