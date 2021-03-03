BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BKU opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

