Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €120.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.20. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.