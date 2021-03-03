Barclays Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

ESTC traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,940. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,803,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

