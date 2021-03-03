Barclays Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -422.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

