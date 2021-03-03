Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 6.56 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.78 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 39,934,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,254. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.24 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £29.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.94.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.