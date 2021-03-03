Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.88

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.88 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 166.40 ($2.17), with a volume of 5260433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.22 ($2.12).

Several research firms recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

Get Barclays alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.