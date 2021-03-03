Barclays Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 132 ($1.72) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,188 ($80.85). The stock had a trading volume of 278,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,013. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,420.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,272.57. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.